LETTER: Star ratings and Southern Nevada hospitals

(Getty Images)

The headline in the Sunday Review-Journal tells us that there’s “only” one five-star hospital in Nevada. Then it goes on to display a graph showing all the one- to three-star hospitals. When I saw this headline I immediately thought, “Boy, I hope I never have to go to a hospital in Nevada, because I would not receive good care.”

But the article ends by quoting a hospital executive saying the “stars” awarded don’t reflect the care you are given in that hospital. So then the thought in my mind is, “What is behind the reasoning of trying to scare people in Nevada into not wanting to go to a hospital?” Still trying to figure that out.