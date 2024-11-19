44°F
LETTER: Star-struck Nevada lawmakers

Rick Kern Incline Village
November 18, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to John Katsilometes Saturday column, “Lights, camera … filmmaking in action”:

Why does anyone think welfare programs for Hollywood make sense? Warner Bros. rolls into town and Vegas goes crazy. The project manager is based in Newport Beach, so no local management benefit.

The legislation, as proposed, calls for $1.9 billion in taxpayer subsidies over 20 years. It will create a “projected” 7,500 jobs? That’s $253,330 taxpayers will pay for each job.

Why would Nevada taxpayers want to ship $1.9 billion in aid to California?

