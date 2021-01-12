40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: State, county officials deserve gratitude for work on COVID vaccine

Linda Halderman Las Vegas
January 11, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

While I appreciate the Review-Journal’s attempts to inform the public, articles such as Saturday’s “Rate of vaccination lagging in Nevada” are inaccurate and unfair. To report vaccine rates accurately, resources would have to be wasted on data entry that’s further delayed by government data compilation. Here in Clark County, vaccination staff and volunteers are instead laser-focused on getting vaccines into arms.

As a vaccine “point of dispensing” volunteer for the Southern Nevada Health District, I witness the massive effort to get every dose into members of our community who want the protection of the vaccine. I receive instructions from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Deb Moran, the relentless coordinator of the Medical Corps of Southern Nevada. She is one of hundreds of committed people whose work saves lives in our community. They deserve our gratitude, not criticism.

Please consider volunteering by signing up for the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers-Nevada at servnv.org. It’s a better use of time than demanding more paper-pushers.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak announces vaccination guideline revisions
Sisolak announces vaccination guideline revisions
2
EDITORIAL: Biden poised to repeat Obama’s stimulus mistake
EDITORIAL: Biden poised to repeat Obama’s stimulus mistake
3
Nye County GOP chairman spins conspiracies online
Nye County GOP chairman spins conspiracies online
4
Downtown Las Vegas hotel opens Wheel of Fortune slot area
Downtown Las Vegas hotel opens Wheel of Fortune slot area
5
Las Vegas Strip crackdown yields more than 1,200 arrests
Las Vegas Strip crackdown yields more than 1,200 arrests
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Joe can be childish, too
David Tulanian Las Vegas

How adult was it when Mr. Biden told a room full of people that they “ain’t black” unless they vote for him?