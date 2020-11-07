69°F
Letters

LETTER: State COVID vaccine pact a bad idea

Kathryn H. Craven Las Vegas
November 6, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I read with great concern about this state “pact” for a separate vaccine check (Oct. 28 Review-Journal). Certain politicians have apparently decided that the FDA is corrupt and is incapable of bringing a safe and effective vaccine to the American people.

The FDA is one of the most conservative drug approval administrations in the world. As a research pharmacist for 15-plus years, I can say that to denigrate the expertise of the FDA may just stop future development for all medications. Do we really want that to happen? Ask the millions of Americans who are currently taking their life-saving medications what they would do if all of their medications now need to go through a “review panel” to be kept on the market.

This has got to be the most ridiculous idea that has ever sprouted from uneducated politicians. Gov. Steve Sisolak joining this “pact” will cause Nevadans undue harm. I doubt very much that this “review panel” will be able to stamp its approval the minute that the FDA stamps its approval. To wait around for a “review panel” to approve an already FDA-approved vaccine will cost lives.

