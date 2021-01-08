44°F
Letters

LETTER: State needs to provide more information on COVID vaccine

Jeff Green Las Vegas
January 7, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
With all of the information about COVID-19 made available to Nevadans by government sources, why is there nothing about how individual residents will be told how and when they can receive vaccinations?

The state website — nvhealthresponse.nv.gov — provides a tremendous amount of information about COVID, including mortality, testing, symptoms, etc. Unfortunately, it doesn’t provide the most important information: when individual Nevadans learn how to receive their vaccinations.

I can certainly understand if the particulars of individual cases aren’t yet known. But it would be extremely helpful if we could at least be informed of how we are to learn this important information.

