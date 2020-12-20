42°F
Letters

LETTER: State needs to release vaccine numbers, just like COVID case data

Robert Cyphers North Las Vegas
December 19, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Now that COVID vaccines have been shipped to the states, I’m wondering when the governor’s office and the health districts will begin reporting daily information on the number of doses available, how many residents have received vaccinations and in what industries (tier) and the number and timing of shipments to the state.

I would hope this important public data would be reported by state agencies with the same exuberance that they have reported the daily number of new cases, percent positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths.

Maybe they could develop another dashboard for the public to witness the state’s vaccination progress against the vaccination plan and allow Nevadans to share in the governor’s optimism that there is a “light at the end of the tunnel” and begin making real plans for business and economic recovery.

