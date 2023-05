The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

So state Sen. Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, is being investigated for meddling with a federal grant (Sunday’s Review-Journal). What’s new? She’s a politician. I don’t know what’s harder to believe, that she would do what has been alleged or that a politician would loan an individual money to start a business. Fortunately, she need not worry. That “D” after her name will save her from prosecution.