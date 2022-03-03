63°F
LETTER: State should make money off HOV lanes

Eric Hamdeed Las Vegas
March 2, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 

Why not have an “easy pass” or “fast pass” for the HOV lanes on Interstate 15? It would help the state with some extra revenue. And for those willing to pay, it would have the added convenience of allowing them to travel in the lane. You pay your annual or monthly fee, put a sticker on your rear window and you’re in the clear. Many drivers with no passenger already use these lanes, so we might as well make some money from it.

THE LATEST
LETTER: Nothing funny about Ukraine cartoon
Kathryn Bussel Las Vegas

Regardless of political affiliation, I highly doubt that Republicans, Democrats or independents favor the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP)
LETTER: Protests and democracy
Robert Bencivenga Henderson

Your Thursday editorial in support of Canadian truckers was bewildering, at best.

Mariana Sombil sings a Ukrainian hymn during a protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on th ...
LETTER: We must boycott Russian products
Ray Carvajal Henderson

We need to boycott all restaurants, bars, liquor stores, supermarkets and all other establishments that carry or serve Russian-made products.

An Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, shows a call log displayed via an AT&T app on a cellphone in Orlan ...
LETTER: Get cellphones out of school
William D. Cuff Henderson

Cellphones are going to cause the downfall of Western civilization.