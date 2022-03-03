LETTER: State should make money off HOV lanes
Implement a “fast-pass” system.
Why not have an “easy pass” or “fast pass” for the HOV lanes on Interstate 15? It would help the state with some extra revenue. And for those willing to pay, it would have the added convenience of allowing them to travel in the lane. You pay your annual or monthly fee, put a sticker on your rear window and you’re in the clear. Many drivers with no passenger already use these lanes, so we might as well make some money from it.