LETTER: State unloads Grant Sawyer building

In reading the recent article in the Nevada section, it seems that the state made a fairly wise choice in purchasing new office space instead of spending almost twice the cost to repair the Grant Sawyer building.

I’m sure no one personally profited from that purchase, but that’s for another debate.

My question is why would the city of Las Vegas undertake the purchase of the Grant Sawyer building knowing the costs of repairs needed to make it usable? Government usually doesn’t make these decisions unless there’s money and personal interests at hand. Will the city buy it for a song, tear it down and offer the land to a developer for a ridiculous price? Or will city officials throw good money after bad (because it’s not their money anyway) at a losing proposition?

There’s more to this story, so stand by for updates.