Letters

LETTER: States aren’t prepared to manage federal land

This photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity shows seven cows seen within subpopu ...
This photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity shows seven cows seen within subpopulation 1 of Tiehm's buckwheat at Rhyolite Ridge in the Silver Peak Range of Esmeralda County, Nev., on Jan. 3, 2023. Conservationists are heading back to court to try to force federal land managers to remove cattle that are grazing on U.S. rangeland designated as critical habitat for an endangered wildflower at a proposed lithium mine in Nevada near the California line. (Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity via AP)
People protest the appearance of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Wednesday, Feb. 1, ...
LETTER: Free speech must be for all
A 30-foot container, which was carrying lithium ion batteries, sits on the side of the road on ...
LETTER: EV fire fear overrated
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Res ...
LETTER: The Federal Reserve wants Harris to win
(Thinkstock)
LETTER: Don’t make it too hard to sue
Jocelyn Torres North Las Vegas
September 20, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Bonner Russell Cohen’s commentary, “Utah public lands lawsuit has major implications for Nevada,” Mr. Cohen and Utah policymakers’ disinformation around the facts of Utah’s land grab lawsuit poses significant risks to the values and interests of the nation. Utah’s legal challenges ignore the majority of people who support protecting public lands and keeping them in public hands.

Western states do not have the resources, staff or expertise to manage public lands within their borders. Millions of acres of public lands will be sold to the highest bidder to provide the financial resources necessary for states to manage these lands.

A ruling in favor of Utah’s lawsuit would mark the end of public lands as we know them, opening the floodgates to every anti-public lands politician in the West to seize public lands by way of the courts. We are facing the potential of the loss and privatization of 210 million acres currently managed by the federal government for the benefit and enjoyment of the American people. What a disaster that would be for our country and what a financial disaster that would be for Nevadans.

People protest the appearance of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Wednesday, Feb. 1, ...
LETTER: Free speech must be for all
Peter D. MacKenzie Las Vegas

The most dangerous idea in a democracy is that only my side gets free speech.

A 30-foot container, which was carrying lithium ion batteries, sits on the side of the road on ...
LETTER: EV fire fear overrated
Jonathan Quint Goffstown, NH

Let’s look at real data on EV fires vs internal combustion engine fires.

(Thinkstock)
LETTER: Don’t make it too hard to sue
P.S. Bovee Las Vegas

Even some who understand this fundamental economic reality are willing to “stick it” to lawyers.

In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border P ...
LETTER: Immigrant voters may swing future elections
Lou Young North Las Vegas

When you take into account that one of Kamala Harris’s main objectives is a “direct path to citizenship,” how many illegal immigrants will one day vote in general elections?

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, shaking hands with Gerren K ...
LETTER: The media keeps Harris’ secrets safe
Nicholas Gartner Henderson

The media is supporting the vice president’s lack of positions on important issues that voters should know about.

President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris campaign a ...
LETTER: We were already fooled once
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Kamala Harris’ history tells us she is even more of a left-wing liberal than Joe Biden.

