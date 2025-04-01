62°F
LETTER: Statistics, crime and illegal immigration

LETTER: Attorney General Aaron Ford acts on his own
LETTER: In support of DOGE and cost cutting
LETTER: Unhinged Democrats and Elon Musk
LETTER: Bernie and AOC hit Las Vegas
Neal Gee Henderson
March 31, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In his March 24 commentary John Stossel states that illegal aliens in this country commit crimes at a lower rate than native-born Americans. Mr. Stossel states that illegal aliens commit crimes at the rate of 782 per 100,000 people and native-born Americans commit crimes at the rate of 1,422 per 100,000 people. While the fact that the crime rate is higher for native-born Americans cannot disputed, if the illegals criminals were not here these are crimes that would have never been committed.

It is estimated that there more than 10 million immigrants in the country illegally. Using Mr. Stossel’s numbers, that would we should have 78,200 fewer criminals in America. How many crimes will these 78,200 illegal criminals commit, and who will be their next victim? Who will be the next Laken Riley? Who will be the next Jocelyn Nungaray?

Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Bernie Sanders and AOC were recently in Las Vegas on their More Free Stuff Tour, calling for free health care and free college.

