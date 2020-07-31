LETTER: Statutes come down, sports assault us with social justice

REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

It is certainly true that the winners get to write the history. But what is happening in our country these days is making losers of us all. Columbus, Washington, Jefferson, Hamilton, Jackson, Lincoln, Grant and Teddy Roosevelt are all being erased from our history. I suggest that instead of tearing down or defacing their statues, these numbskulls should burn all of their $1, $2, $5, $10, $20 and $50 bills. That’ll show us.

As I sit and watch this destruction on TV, I can only shake my head. But the final blow to me as a sports fan in his upper 70s is seeing leagues and teams (not the individual athlete) put social statements on their courts, uniforms and fields. Games should be a distraction from this madness, not contribute to it.I won’t watch the games and ads if this goes on. Shame on the NBA, WNBA, NFL and any of the MLB teams that kneel. Games should be games, not social commentary.

Also, do all these corporations that funnel millions of dollars to these rioting groups who are trying to eliminate capitalism realize that the mob will soon come for them? It is suicidal for these companies.

Lastly, I can’t wait to find out what the capital of Ohio will be renamed. Our history is disappearing. Very scary.