Letters

LETTER: Stay at home “guidance” isn’t cutting it in Las Vegas

Gale Cullinane Las Vegas
April 4, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Nevada must enact stricter rules for, at the very least, Clark and Washoe counties. Very few people are following “suggestions” that they stay at home. The only empty streets in Las Vegas are the Strip and Fremont.

The city is busy all over. Whole families are going shopping. My neighbors had a party on Saturday. I drove past a park last week while delivering groceries to my senior parents and saw a party .

This continued inaction by leaders in Nevada is putting us all at risk. Our hospitals will soon be unable to meet demands and begin making life or death decisions. I urge our state and local leaders to act now and stop dragging their feet.

