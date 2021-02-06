LETTER: Steps to clean up Nevada’s voter roles

Who would oppose clean voter registration rolls? I call upon state legislators to appoint an individual in each county to be responsible for up-to-date registration rolls.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

1) Require those who issue death certificates for each county to send the list to those responsible for keeping voter registration rolls. One could also check obituaries in local newspapers.

2) I have seen signs reminding voters that it is illegal to vote twice. How about a sign that reminds people who are not citizens that it is illegal to vote.

3) For each change of address form, if the new address is another state, the Post Office needs to send a copy of this information to voter registration.

4) Don’t allow any other official in the state to change election rules. The responsible belongs to the Legislature alone.

5) Only those who need and request one should receive a mail-in ballot (for example, those in the military or the disabled). Sending a mail-in ballot to everyone creates fraud in several ways. If you think mail-in-ballots should go to everyone, at least register the harvesters. The secretary of state requested this but was turned down. Why?

Once again who would oppose clean voter registration rolls?