Letters

LETTER: Steven Horsford, fiscal hawk?

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada
LETTER: It’s a bird, it’s a plane …
Sign on Internal Revenue Service building, Washington, DC
COMMENTARY: Trump should pass an American Taxpayer First bill
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
LETTER: Aaron Ford gets ahead of himself
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Trump, Obama and deportations
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas
December 19, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

I saw a news report this week that Rep. Steven Horsford is now a member of the Department of Government Efficiency caucus. His website confirms the appointment. Now that Republicans are in control of the Congress and the executive branch, Rep. Horsford has become a fiscal hawk. I don’t recall his opposition to wasteful spending during the past four years, any concern about our current $36 trillion debt or any plan to prevent Social Security from going insolvent in the near future.

It will be interesting to see if his perspective changes should the Democrats regain control of the House during the 2026 midterm elections.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
LETTER: Aaron Ford gets ahead of himself
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Telegraphing political ambition — as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has done — is a glaring warning to the electorate that the governor’s mansion is only a stepping stone to even higher office.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Trump, Obama and deportations
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement statistics, Mr. Obama focused his attention on the interior of the country, where illegals had been living for 10 to 20 years. Mr. Trump, however, focused his enforcement on recent arrivals, which included a higher percentage of criminal offenders.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Mandel Ngan/P ...
LETTER: Political violence is bad, but …
John Macdonald Las Vegas

I agree with the Sunday column by Victor Joecks decrying political violence. He ignores, however, this country was founded on political violence.

Las Vegas Review-Journal/File
LETTER: The tragic death of Brandon Durham
Jimmy Gomes Las Vegas

If there were ever a case where discrimination is not a factor, it is this one. Stop reaching for the easy way out and the path to easy money.

