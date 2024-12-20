LETTER: Steven Horsford, fiscal hawk?

Now a member of the Department of Government Efficiency caucus, where has he been for the past four years?

I saw a news report this week that Rep. Steven Horsford is now a member of the Department of Government Efficiency caucus. His website confirms the appointment. Now that Republicans are in control of the Congress and the executive branch, Rep. Horsford has become a fiscal hawk. I don’t recall his opposition to wasteful spending during the past four years, any concern about our current $36 trillion debt or any plan to prevent Social Security from going insolvent in the near future.

It will be interesting to see if his perspective changes should the Democrats regain control of the House during the 2026 midterm elections.