LETTER: Sticker shock at the car dealership

(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Recently, I thought about getting a new truck. I went online and looked up the base price for a 2024 model. The 2020 model I now have had a base MSRP of $44,000. A new 2024 — same make, model and trim level — is $64,000. That’s a 45 percent increase in four years. Thanks to Bidenomics, I don’t think a new truck is in my future.

How can these inflation reports say inflation is coming down? My Social Security payments certainly haven’t gone up 45 percent in four years. We can’t afford four more years of Bidenomics.