Solar arrays line the desert floor of the Dry Lake Solar Energy Zone as part of the 179 megawatt (MW) Switch Station 1 and Switch Station 2 Solar Projects north of Las Vegas that were commissioned on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegass88s

I was looking at my latest power bill from NV Energy. Our electricity costs (rates) are up 40 percent from the same period last year. Now I’m beginning to understand this green energy stuff. It’s the color your face turns when you see your electric bill.