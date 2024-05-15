85°F
Letters

LETTER: Still after the Jan. 6 protesters

The U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
J.J. Schrader Henderson
May 14, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The Saturday Review-Journal included a story headlined, “Las Vegas woman facing charges in Jan. 6 riot,” which revealed how a local woman, after being surveilled by the FBI, is facing federal charges associated with her “participation” in the riot. Among the charges are entering restricted grounds, disorderly conduct and protesting in the Capitol building.

The indictment admits that the suspect didn’t commit any violent crimes inside the building.

So more than three years after the riot, the government is still using taxpayer money and manpower in its vendetta to ferret out Donald Trump supporters, regardless of how mundane their actions may have been. I can’t wait to see the onslaught of investigations and charges that will be brought against the participants associated with the current college riots and violence. Any bets?

