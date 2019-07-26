LETTER: Still congested

(Review-Journal file)

For more than two years, traffic was tied up while the Spaghetti Bowl overpass was under construction. The purpose of this construction was to add lanes to reduce congestion.

The ideological government bureaucrats, however, thought it was a good idea to make these extra lanes high-occupancy vehicle lanes. Because of the restriction, very few cars use this overpass. The congestion is as bad as before. A car is a car. What difference does it make how many people are in the car?

If HOV lanes were supposed to induce carpooling, it didn’t work and never will.