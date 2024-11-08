LETTER: Still counting in Nevada

In 2020, state lawmakers approved ballot harvesting. To make things worse, then-Gov. Steve Sisolak was asked to implement safeguards to at least make it credible, but he refused. Now our state Supreme Court has ruled that unpostmarked mail ballots must be accepted up to three days after the election. This is a license to steal.

Once again, it will take three to six days after the election to count the votes in Nevada. It’s no wonder why so many Nevadans don’t trust the voting process.