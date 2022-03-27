81°F
LETTER: Still crazy after all these years

Forrest Henry North Las Vegas
March 26, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

I have to disagree with Steve Sebelius’ March 20 commentary in which he asked if Nevada is losing it’s edge when it comes to crazy. It’s not.

We’ve just named an airport after a senator who made millions on questionable land deals. Our governor has locked us down, not once but twice. We’ve endured mandatory masking that made little or no sense. The governor has yet to relinquish his emergency powers. Our state attorney general could make his old law firm millions of dollars, while our state and local politicians were keeping the citizens at bay.

Our system of higher education is more concerned with racist mascots than education. Our Clark Count School District is happy that fewer students are getting arrested as the crime rate in the schools goes up. Meanwhile, our education system flounders at the bottom of the country.

Nah, we haven’t lost our edge.

