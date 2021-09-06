90°F
Letters

LETTER: Stop cherry picking weather data

Rob Biller Mesquite
September 5, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Beach-goers shade themselves under umbrellas along Boulder Beach at Lake Mead on Saturday, June ...
Beach-goers shade themselves under umbrellas along Boulder Beach at Lake Mead on Saturday, June 19, 2021, near Boulder City, Nev. An excessive heat warning was issued by the National Weather Service extending through Sunday evening, with temperatures on Saturday projected to reach 114 degrees in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The September “weather snapshot” you published indicates that 21 of the hottest September calendar days on record came in the late 1930s to the mid-1950s. The snapshot also “coincidentally” indicates that 20 of the coolest calendar day records came in the same period. That’s two-thirds of the records, a significant statistic that doesn’t seem to support the ideology of man-made climate change.

In fact, the only September daily heat and cold records set in the recent past are both on Sept. 30 in 2015. Now I understand that this is only a snapshot of time and of Las Vegas. But two decades worth of record-setting weather does equate to the local climate, while the records in 2015 would seem to be just weather.

As we know, statistics can support any lie, deny any fact and be manipulated. Isn’t it time that the so-called deniers among the scientific community be allowed a seat at the table on climate change? Science is ever-evolving, and something such as the broad man-made climate change ideology needs to be checked, rechecked and continuously monitored.

