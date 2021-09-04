84°F
LETTER: Stop the giveaways to rich professional sports owners

Jerry Fink Las Vegas
September 3, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Why did Nevada politicos shovel $750 million in taxpayer dollars to the carpet-bagging owner of the Oakland — er, Los Angeles … oops, make that Oakland again — Raiders when he can afford to build a $14 million home?

And that begs the question as to why they are considering another preposterous giveaway with the Philadelphia Athletics. What’s that you say? It’s the Oakland Athletics? Exactly my point.

Professional sports owners have no loyalty to the cities they represent or to the players on their teams. Meanwhile, players show little loyalty to the cities in which they perform or to the team they play for. However, the owners and players do have one thing in common: Neither has any loyalty to the fans. The only ones who are supposed to be loyal are the suckers who are hoodwinked into believing the games have any effect on their lives.

