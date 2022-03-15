LETTER: Stop the insanity with CCSD

If insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result, then we need to stop the insanity within the Clark County School District.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After listening to Superintendent Jara deliver his State of the Schools address last week, I agree with his assessment that pre-existing systems have failed our most vulnerable students. With that in mind, we need to change the system.

Chapter 386 of the Nevada Revised Statutes defines school districts by county boundaries. This has created the nation’s fifth-largest school district. If we want to improve academic proficiency rates, the first step is to petition our elected officials to change the statute to enable cities and municipalities to choose to stay or opt out of their existing district. Smaller districts can better address individual student needs.