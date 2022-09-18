LETTER: Stop whining about student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden speaks as Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona looks on after Biden announced a federal student loan relief plan that includes forgiving up to $20,000 for some borrowers and extending the payment freeze in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Borrowers who make less $125,000 are eligible for $10,000 in loan forgiveness while Pell Grant borrowers are eligible for $20,000 debt cancellation. (Bonnie Cash/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS)

FILE - Students walk past Sather Gate on the University of California at Berkeley campus on May 10, 2018, in Berkeley, Calif. President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, announced in Aug. 2022, could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. However, the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states, as some states tax forgiven debt as income. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

There seems to be many complaints about student debt forgiveness. I’m glad people received the help they need. Others paid off their student loans; good for them, too. People that claim bankruptcy get help, too. Much of their debt and back taxes are forgiven.

Because the rest of us pay off our debts and pay our taxes doesn’t mean the banks and IRS should send all of us money or that all those corporations that former President Donald Trump gave huge tax cuts should have to pay it back. Be happy you’re in good shape. Let it go.