LETTER: Stop whining about student loan forgiveness
Be happy for others.
There seems to be many complaints about student debt forgiveness. I’m glad people received the help they need. Others paid off their student loans; good for them, too. People that claim bankruptcy get help, too. Much of their debt and back taxes are forgiven.
Because the rest of us pay off our debts and pay our taxes doesn’t mean the banks and IRS should send all of us money or that all those corporations that former President Donald Trump gave huge tax cuts should have to pay it back. Be happy you’re in good shape. Let it go.