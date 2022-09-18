84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Stop whining about student loan forgiveness

Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
September 17, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden speaks as Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona looks on after Biden announ ...
President Joe Biden speaks as Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona looks on after Biden announced a federal student loan relief plan that includes forgiving up to $20,000 for some borrowers and extending the payment freeze in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Borrowers who make less $125,000 are eligible for $10,000 in loan forgiveness while Pell Grant borrowers are eligible for $20,000 debt cancellation. (Bonnie Cash/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS)
FILE - Students walk past Sather Gate on the University of California at Berkeley campus on May ...
FILE - Students walk past Sather Gate on the University of California at Berkeley campus on May 10, 2018, in Berkeley, Calif. President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, announced in Aug. 2022, could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. However, the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states, as some states tax forgiven debt as income. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

There seems to be many complaints about student debt forgiveness. I’m glad people received the help they need. Others paid off their student loans; good for them, too. People that claim bankruptcy get help, too. Much of their debt and back taxes are forgiven.

Because the rest of us pay off our debts and pay our taxes doesn’t mean the banks and IRS should send all of us money or that all those corporations that former President Donald Trump gave huge tax cuts should have to pay it back. Be happy you’re in good shape. Let it go.

MOST READ
1
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
2
‘I’ve certainly made mistakes’: Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview
‘I’ve certainly made mistakes’: Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview
3
3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals
3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals
4
Suspect in RJ reporter’s killing came from politically powerful family
Suspect in RJ reporter’s killing came from politically powerful family
5
CCSD superintendent slams proposed efforts to break up school district
CCSD superintendent slams proposed efforts to break up school district
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST