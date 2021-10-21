62°F
LETTER: Story of vaccine tragedy needed to be told

Anne Dorre Kingman, Arizona
October 20, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

I commend the Review-Journal for the story about Emma Burkey, which provided an update on her recovery from the adverse event she suffered from a COVID vaccine. It is vitally important that members of the public hear all the information about vaccines so they can make informed choices for themselves. When so many news sources today think they know better than the people they serve and censor what they consider to be “misinformation,” I find it admirable that the RJ did not withhold truth in pursuit of an agenda.

