LETTER: Story on Carolyn Goodman’s fight with cancer was a great read
Thank you for the Sunday article by Review-Journal reporter Mary Hynes on Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s recovery from cancer. The love and compassion she and her husband share shined through the story like a brilliant star in a dark night sky.
In so many marriages this healing love has disappeared. I hope the Goodman love affair will inspire others to open their hearts. Affection, appreciation and respect can heal almost anything, even cancer.