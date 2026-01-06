LETTER: Story on healthy diet tips was appreciated

I enjoyed reading: “Two more reasons to eat a healthy diet” (Thursday Review-Journal). Our biochemistry evolved in the natural world based on “dirty chemistry.” Thus, everything our ancestors ate for millennia was not ultraprocessed and purified. It contained mostly organic or natural chemicals (proteins, amino acids, nucleic acids, sugars, fats etc,) that their bodies efficiently processed, allowing us to survive hundreds of thousands of years in the natural world.

The primary problems of eating ultraprocessed foods are: 1) high purity and overdose of anything disrupts our homeostasis and osmotic balance, which stresses the body. 2) Food additives that aid in purification/processing tend to be inorganic, which we have difficulty metabolically processing as they are unnatural, and our bodies have not yet adapted to handling, expelling or breaking them down. These additives tend to stay in our system longer than most natural toxins, and this is can cause health problems such as cancer over time.

We need to return to eating more naturally-derived and minimally processed foods for better health.