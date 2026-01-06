49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Story on healthy diet tips was appreciated

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LETTER: Plenty of redundancies in the federal workforce
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: A Christmas present for NV Energy
LETTER: Closing stores due to retail theft
LETTER: How to fix Obamacare?
Michael Pravica Henderson
January 5, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

I enjoyed reading: “Two more reasons to eat a healthy diet” (Thursday Review-Journal). Our biochemistry evolved in the natural world based on “dirty chemistry.” Thus, everything our ancestors ate for millennia was not ultraprocessed and purified. It contained mostly organic or natural chemicals (proteins, amino acids, nucleic acids, sugars, fats etc,) that their bodies efficiently processed, allowing us to survive hundreds of thousands of years in the natural world.

The primary problems of eating ultraprocessed foods are: 1) high purity and overdose of anything disrupts our homeostasis and osmotic balance, which stresses the body. 2) Food additives that aid in purification/processing tend to be inorganic, which we have difficulty metabolically processing as they are unnatural, and our bodies have not yet adapted to handling, expelling or breaking them down. These additives tend to stay in our system longer than most natural toxins, and this is can cause health problems such as cancer over time.

We need to return to eating more naturally-derived and minimally processed foods for better health.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Raiders owner Mark Davis. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Raiders have no respect for fans
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

The Raiders continue to abuse their fans and overstay their Las Vegas welcome, as every sports outlet and commentator indicated they were tanking for the first overall draft pick and yet the administrative leaders of this team insisted that was not the case.

MORE STORIES