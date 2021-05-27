LETTER: Story on local homeless and their animals highlights the wonderful work of organization

Thank you so much for the wonderful May 22 article on Courtyard and Urban Underdogs, which exist to help people and their animals. Having had the privilege of donating to Urban Underdogs, I would like to expand on some of their services and requirements that help the pets of homeless people.

This wonderful service provides food, care and shots for the pets of the homeless and makes it a priority to get any pet spayed or neutered and to encourage people to sign up their pets for ongoing food delivery. This is one of the most important services I can think of for any rescue.

It is disheartening to see how many pets that end up in the shelter are unaltered, but at least that is taken care of before they are adopted. That being said, Urban Underdogs more than does its part to help with the ongoing problem of people not spaying and neutering these wonderful animals.