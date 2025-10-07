70°F
Letters

LETTER: Strangled by big government

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Phil Winter Henderson
October 6, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

You write to your elected officials about real concerns, and what comes back? A canned letter on some unrelated topic, filled with self-praise about how proud they are to represent you, while your issue is ignored.

Meanwhile, everyday life is tangled in red tape. Regulations, taxes and government programs have grown so complex that ordinary people can’t navigate them without hiring experts. Taxes now require accountants. Medicare’s alphabet soup of Parts A, B, C and D practically demands a consultant.

Bigger government has not brought us better government — it has brought us suffocating government. The government’s share of the economy is roughly 60 percent larger today than in 1950. Ask yourself: Are you really happier, better off or more free?

A smaller government would mean a freer, happier people. Choose your representatives wisely and hold them accountable for delivering common sense instead of more bureaucracy.

