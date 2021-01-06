46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Strip celebration endagered others

Jim Veltri Las Vegas
January 5, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The photos on page 7A of your Jan. 2 edition both saddens and disgusts me. The bottom photo shows a New York City street practically deserted on New Year’s Eve. But the top photo shows our Strip. Have we just lost control of our behavior?

Granted most of those individuals are probably from out of state, but along with leaving some of their money, here is what else has been left behind. How many employees will get COVID after these tourists depart?

I’m sorry for the thousands who have lost their jobs or are currently laid, off but this scene should have never been allowed to occur. We are all compounding the situation. Now there’s a new strain even more contagious, plus it’s regular flu season.

Am I the only one who sees no immediate end to this?

My wife is recovering from a stroke. We are both older than 65 and scared to get sick. This past week was the first time since March that our two youngest grandchildren have been to our house. Please make only essential trips until the vaccines have been more widely provided. Also, if offered the vaccine do us all a favor and take it.

MOST READ
1
Juvenile’s death in exclusive Summerlin neighborhood ‘alcohol-related’
Juvenile’s death in exclusive Summerlin neighborhood ‘alcohol-related’
2
$150K progressive jackpot hits for local player
$150K progressive jackpot hits for local player
3
Luxury resort sets ground breaking at old Clarion site
Luxury resort sets ground breaking at old Clarion site
4
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs
5
James Holzhauer returns to TV on ABC’s ‘The Chase’
James Holzhauer returns to TV on ABC’s ‘The Chase’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The COVID political pledge
Dennis Ferrazzano Henderson

Let’s not forget how our politicians behaved during the pandemic.

LETTER: Vaccine editorial hit the mark
LETTER: Vaccine editorial hit the mark
Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas

Thank you for your Friday editorial, “Nevada must make senior citizens a vaccine priority.”

Sisters Christine, left, and Rebecca Loffert celebrate New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Exp ...
LETTER: Fremont Street celebration was a bad idea
Rick Van Diepen Las Vegas

I was very disappointed to read that Mayor Carolyn Goodman and the Las Vegas City Council approved a special-use permit that allowed up to 14,000 people to gather on Fremont Street Experience for New Year’s Eve.