LETTER: Strip celebration endagered others

(Getty Images)

The photos on page 7A of your Jan. 2 edition both saddens and disgusts me. The bottom photo shows a New York City street practically deserted on New Year’s Eve. But the top photo shows our Strip. Have we just lost control of our behavior?

Granted most of those individuals are probably from out of state, but along with leaving some of their money, here is what else has been left behind. How many employees will get COVID after these tourists depart?

I’m sorry for the thousands who have lost their jobs or are currently laid, off but this scene should have never been allowed to occur. We are all compounding the situation. Now there’s a new strain even more contagious, plus it’s regular flu season.

Am I the only one who sees no immediate end to this?

My wife is recovering from a stroke. We are both older than 65 and scared to get sick. This past week was the first time since March that our two youngest grandchildren have been to our house. Please make only essential trips until the vaccines have been more widely provided. Also, if offered the vaccine do us all a favor and take it.