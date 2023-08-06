LETTER: Strip is becoming too expensive

The day is coming when Las Vegas will be seen as too expensive for many tourists looking for a fun vacation, and the number of visitors will go down.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from McCarran in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Am I the only one who know or cares that the Athletics stadium will have only 30,000 seats, the smallest stadium in the big leagues? For that the state gave the team $380 million to build it. Fewer seats mean higher prices for tickets, drinks, food and parking. Think of the prices for playoff games, the World Series and perhaps an All Star game. The major league ballparks in California all have more than 40,000 seats.

This is part of significant increases in prices on the Strip. No more cheap buffets or free parking. High prices for show tickets and for drinks and food at the bars and restaurants. The day is coming when Las Vegas will be seen as too expensive for many tourists looking for a fun vacation, and the number of visitors will go down. It may take a while, but it’s coming. I’ll bet on it.