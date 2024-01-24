50°F
LETTER: Strip resort fees are out of control

LETTER: Strip resort fees are out of control
January 23, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
I read your Friday story about MGM increasing resort fees. The article stated that the resort fees are to include the following services.

■ Unlimited local, domestic long distance and toll free calls. I use my cellphone for this.

■ Digital newspaper and magazine downloads. I get all my news on my cellphone.

■ Boarding pass printout. I get my boarding pass on the cellphone.

■ Fitness center, subject to availability. If it’s not available will they reduce the fee? I think not.

It also appears to me that this hotel chain and many others on the Strip are making it much harder for locals to support them by charging for parking.

I’m sticking with neighborhood casinos. All have great food, great casinos and free parking.

Neil Schwartz

Las Vegas

