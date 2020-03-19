52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Strip workers could help the Clark County School District

David Baker Las Vegas
March 18, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Maybe instead of laying people off and closing Strip resorts, we could instead keep people employed by letting them work with the Clark County School District to provide for the thousands of children who are not going to have access to their meals at school in the weeks ahead. There are, of course, logistical issues about sites and delivery systems, but those can be resolved. Step up and be a part of the solution, Vegas.

MOST READ
1
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
2
Sisolak announces closure of all nonessential businesses
Sisolak announces closure of all nonessential businesses
3
‘Cannot survive:’ Las Vegas mayor asks governor to shorten business shutdown
‘Cannot survive:’ Las Vegas mayor asks governor to shorten business shutdown
4
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
5
Las Vegas casinos going dark for at least 30 days — PHOTOS
Las Vegas casinos going dark for at least 30 days — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST