LETTER: Strip workers could help the Clark County School District
We all must be part of the solution.
Maybe instead of laying people off and closing Strip resorts, we could instead keep people employed by letting them work with the Clark County School District to provide for the thousands of children who are not going to have access to their meals at school in the weeks ahead. There are, of course, logistical issues about sites and delivery systems, but those can be resolved. Step up and be a part of the solution, Vegas.