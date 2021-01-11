42°F
Letters

LETTER: Struggling with Nevada’s vaccine priority list

Anthony DiPasquale Las Vegas
January 10, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

Your Friday editorial was absolutely correct to criticize the Nevada vaccine priority list. I’m 74 with four severe underlying health issues. This puts me in Tier 3, line item three, out of four tiers. There are 1 million people in Nevada — out of 3 million total — ahead of me. This is regardless of age or health condition and includes casino and hotel workers, prisoners and the homeless, just to mention a few.

Further, I am in need of immediate heart surgery. I can’t risk hospitalization and surgery before being vaccinated. However, my current place in the vaccine line forces me to wait until I have more than a 50 percent chance to suffer a critical heart attack or stroke. The priority for vaccines must be to save the most lives.

