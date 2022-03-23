64°F
LETTER: Student loan forgiveness about avoiding responsibility

B. Burton Las Vegas
March 22, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
In response to your editorial last week on forgiving student loans:

Such a move would teach some of our younger individuals how to avoid their responsibilities and to make everyone else pay for their obligations. Many individuals repaid their debts and are looked at as stupid for not taking advantage of a government that is only buying their votes.

Let’s not tap dance around it: This is nothing more than the irresponsible who feel they don’t have to do the right thing making others pay for that lack of responsibility.

