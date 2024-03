The March 9 Review-Journal featured a front-page article about local teacher Tillie Torres getting an $80,000 student loan canceled. I have worked all my life. I have had my eye on a new $80,000 Ford truck that I would like to buy. Because I never had a student loan forgiven, it would be an even trade for the taxpayers to forgive my truck loan. But that would not fall under the “vote buying” category, wouldn’t it?