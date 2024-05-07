69°F
Letters

LETTER: Student protesters leave behind a mess

Shirlee Yunker Las Vegas
May 6, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I watched the front-end loaders pile trash into big dumpsters at the UCLA campus after those peaceful protesters vacated the campus with a little help from the police. The conversation that followed was whether the college or the state would be responsible for the cleanup.

I grew up knowing that if I made a mess — either in my kitchen or my life — I was responsible to clean it up. Those arrested on campus for breaking the law should be given a choice: Thirty days in jail and a criminal record or a garbage bag and gloves to be used as part of the cleaning.

Hank Schmidt Las Vegas

Listen to the evidence that will be presented at Donald Trump’s trials before reaching any conclusions. And remember that those giving the most damning testimony will likely be Republicans.

Russell Boyd Las Vegas

How can we ask the federal government for additional funds to fight the drought when we keep pulling billions of gallons of water out of the Colorado River, which feeds Lake Mead?

Joanne Leovy Las Vegas

I personally can’t wait to give up the soporific scenery, racetrack-like mentality and beautiful Baker bathroom stops of the Interstate 15 car commute in favor of a sleek, smooth train.

