98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Student says Clark County’s new grading proposals are misguided

Samuel Hwang Las Vegas
July 3, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

As a rising junior attending Clark High School, I wish to provide a student’s perspective on the changes the Clark County School District wishes to make to the grading policy. The district’s proposal would allow students to retake tests and assignments as many times as wanted, raise the minimum grade to 50 percent from 0 percent and let students turn in assignments late without penalty. The policy states that “grades shall not be influenced by behavior or other nonacademic measures (e.g., late or missing assignments, attendance, participation, responsibility).”

Under the new system, not only will grades be artificially inflated, they will become meaningless measures of performance. If grades are not affected by late or missing assignments, cheating, participation, responsibility or other “nonacademic measures,” they lose value.

As many others have stated, schools must teach their students values that are needed for life: accountability, integrity, hard work and discipline. They mean something to all students who are successful in school and later in life. The policy fails to impart students with these core tenets. Combined with the inflation of grades, this lack of guiding values means that generations of unprepared district students will be sent to college and into the real world.

Changing the grading system does nothing to address the fact that district students are falling behind their peers. If the NBA changes the rules and every shot is worth one point more, it will improve the scores but not the quality of the players. Rather than change how student performance is measured, the district should focus on passing new regulations that improve student learning so that any grading system will record definite improvement.

MOST READ
1
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
2
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
3
Report says man was shot at Sahara Las Vegas while beating woman
Report says man was shot at Sahara Las Vegas while beating woman
4
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
5
Raiders mailbag: Are Gruden and Carr on the hot seat?
Raiders mailbag: Are Gruden and Carr on the hot seat?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Margaret Dubois, 87, a resident at The Reservoir nursing facility, was given the second COVID-1 ...
LETTER: Get vaccinated now
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

I’m amazed at the number of individuals who still won’t get the COVID vaccine.

Security fencing surrounds Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Capitol Police ...
LETTER: Term limits, please
Mike McCallister Kingman, Arizona

The 22nd Amendment needs to limit all Senators and Congress members to no more than two terms.

Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national an ...
LETTER: Sad to see an athlete disrespect the flag
Ron Gay Henderson

I was saddened and angered to see that there are athletes representing our country on the world stage of the Olympics who disrespect the American flag.