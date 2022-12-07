LETTER: Student shows wisdom in advocating for break up of Clark County School District

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara delivers his 2022 State of the Schools address at the Caesars Palace on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Saturday letter written by Emily Norton, a student in the district who advocates for breaking up the Clark County School District, makes more sense than Superintendent Jesus Jara and the School Board members put together. Other student letter writers have had more intelligent and thoughtful suggestions to better the system than anything proposed by those who are in responsible positions.

I’ve never had a student in this system. But I attended Las Vegas schools from kindergarten to high school. Never have I witnessed a more dysfunctional period of time than the past few years. I am greatly concerned and not hopeful that the recent election will make me more confident in the future of our school system going forward. Maybe it’s time to start listening to the students. They seem to know better.