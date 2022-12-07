47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Student shows wisdom in advocating for break up of Clark County School District

Deanna Hanes Las Vegas
December 6, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara delivers his 2022 State of the Schoo ...
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara delivers his 2022 State of the Schools address at the Caesars Palace on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Saturday letter written by Emily Norton, a student in the district who advocates for breaking up the Clark County School District, makes more sense than Superintendent Jesus Jara and the School Board members put together. Other student letter writers have had more intelligent and thoughtful suggestions to better the system than anything proposed by those who are in responsible positions.

I’ve never had a student in this system. But I attended Las Vegas schools from kindergarten to high school. Never have I witnessed a more dysfunctional period of time than the past few years. I am greatly concerned and not hopeful that the recent election will make me more confident in the future of our school system going forward. Maybe it’s time to start listening to the students. They seem to know better.

MOST READ
1
Kenny Lee’s blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in fatal crash, report says
Kenny Lee’s blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in fatal crash, report says
2
2022 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
3
$377K poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$377K poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Station sells land next to Durango project for nearly $24M
Station sells land next to Durango project for nearly $24M
5
UNLV hires 13th football coach
UNLV hires 13th football coach
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Gaming industry should pay for high-speed train
G. Harry Ransom Las Vegas

Wouldn’t a high-speed train from Southern California ease traveling pressure and attract more players? Wouldn’t the gaming industry be the greatest beneficiary of such a mode of transport?