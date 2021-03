Children All the facts must be known.

Students arrive for the first day of in-person education at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas Monday, March 22, 2021, after a year of distance education due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara reported 23 student suicides for the year in a population of 307,210l (“Student suicides focus of meeting,” Wednesday).

The Clark County Health Department reports three deaths from COVID-19 in the same 5-17 age cohort, but population 406,575. Tell me again: Why they are not in school, and upon whose back does that reasoning fall?