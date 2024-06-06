92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Stylebook changes on Trump

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Are we now a banana republic?
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Praise for the courageous Trump jurors
A protester screams at police as as Portland protests continue reaching 100 consecutive nights ...
LETTER: Where’s the news on ‘peaceful’ protesters?
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower, Friday, May 31, 2024, in New York. ...
LETTER: Republicans might want to find another candidate
Bob Blaskey Las Vegas
June 5, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The conviction of Donald Trump raises two questions pertaining to news outlets in general and the Review-Journal in particular: Per any stylebook, which should be stated first in referencing Mr. Trump, “presumptive Republican presidential nominee” or “convicted felon”? Also, since the RJ offered commemorative reprints of the front page when Mr. Trump won the election, will you do the same for the front page headlining his conviction?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Praise for the courageous Trump jurors
Claud Smith North Las Vegas

These patriotic people struck a blow for American justice. Now let us measure up by striking a similar blow at the ballot box on Nov. 5 to keep this resurrection of justice going forward.

Electric vehicles charge at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wake up and stop subsidizing electric vehicles
Robert S. Hadfield Las Vegas

Wake up and stop subsidizing electric vehicles. These car owners must be made to pay their fair share of the cost of roads. Put an end to this insanity now.

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Chris Unger/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Barefoot and pregnant?
Kathy Knapp Henderson

We ladies have had to fight the bulk of the 20th century to be recognized, educated and rewarded.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Business as usual at the Clark County School District
recommend 2
LETTER: Americans need a break from the rat race
recommend 3
LETTER: Trump leads Biden in Nevada?
recommend 4
LETTER: Here’s one bet on Brightline rail plan
recommend 5
LETTER: Here’s the real threat to democracy
recommend 6
LETTER: National popular vote presidential polls are meaningless