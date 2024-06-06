LETTER: Stylebook changes on Trump
How does the “convicted felon” fit in?
The conviction of Donald Trump raises two questions pertaining to news outlets in general and the Review-Journal in particular: Per any stylebook, which should be stated first in referencing Mr. Trump, “presumptive Republican presidential nominee” or “convicted felon”? Also, since the RJ offered commemorative reprints of the front page when Mr. Trump won the election, will you do the same for the front page headlining his conviction?