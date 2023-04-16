68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Substitute teacher fired for putting N-word on board

Ernie Ashby Las Vegas
April 15, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Korean School Classroom
Korean School Classroom

Regarding your April 13 article on the firing of a substitute teacher after he wrote the N-word on the chalkboard: I’m curious what the context was because, as a former teacher, I have had numerous discussions in class over the same word. Whether we were discussing its use in a book or simply discussing whether it was appropriate for the students to use in referring to each other (a common practice in every school), it was necessary to talk about it.

By shying away from a word, we are doing students a disservice. They need to know that it was used in the past, the negative connotations of it and how others may perceive them for using it. This word is used constantly in our society — in the everyday lives of students by adults they interact with and in songs and social media.

MOST READ
1
Saving for a non-rainy day: How much water has Southern Nevada stashed away?
Saving for a non-rainy day: How much water has Southern Nevada stashed away?
2
Chef Jet Tila opens new restaurant near Summerlin
Chef Jet Tila opens new restaurant near Summerlin
3
Fontainebleau’s turbulent past mirrors Las Vegas’ up-down economy
Fontainebleau’s turbulent past mirrors Las Vegas’ up-down economy
4
$154K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$154K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
5
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the ...
LETTER: Too many Americans love guns more than children
Mark Wolfson Henderson

Unbridled support for assault weapon ownership to me means far too many Americans love their guns more than they love children. And that’s just pathetic.

People with Make the Road Nevada, including Jacob Egan 26, front, gather at the Sawyer Building ...
LETTER: Street vendors cause safety concerns
Theresa Scucci Las Vegas

I recently saw a mother with a baby in a stroller fall off the curb when they couldn’t walk on the sidewalk.

Election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas ...
LETTER: Nevada election laws are broken
Barney Wintermute Henderson

It’s broke if one does not need to show a valid ID to vote. It’s broke if one person can “harvest” a bag full of mail ballots.

LETTER: Pull up the drawbridge!
Amy Smith Henderson

There is no shortage of discussion and debate regarding our record low water resources in the valley and how to handle this most salient and pressing problem.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Defining our terms in the gun debate
G.W. Aitken Las Vegas

It would be very helpful to the discussion if gun-control zealots would include specific details in their cries for “sensible gun control” or an “assault weapons ban.”

More stories for you
LETTER: The death of common sense
LETTER: The death of common sense
LETTER: Numbers game
LETTER: Numbers game
LETTER: Victor Joecks on the homeless
LETTER: Victor Joecks on the homeless
LETTER: Democrats off the rails on election reform
LETTER: Democrats off the rails on election reform
LETTER: Why does Las Vegas want the Oakland A’s?
LETTER: Why does Las Vegas want the Oakland A’s?
LETTER: Beware of Artificial Intelligence
LETTER: Beware of Artificial Intelligence