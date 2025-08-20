LETTER: Suggestions for saving Social Security

Your Thursday editorial touched the surface of Social Security reform and the current financial status of the trust fund. Ignoring the mismanagement of the fund by Congress in the past, there are several options for increasing revenues.

Why is there a tax cap? Currently there are no payroll tax withholdings above $176,100. That seems to benefit the people making the top money, who are in less need of Social Security benefits in the future.. End the cap on earned income.

Next, why limit it to earned income? This places the burden on wage earners. Include investment income and capital gains. This is where the most of the top percenters make their money. There are groups that can opt out if they fund their own retirement plan. End the opt outs. Government entities are one such group. If it’s best for the community, such as school taxes, it should be paid for by all. I do not have children in a school district, yet I am expected to pay the tax as it helps toward the overall health of the community.

A financially health senior community is a benefit to the local population and should be funded by all