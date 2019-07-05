LETTER: Suggestions to ease crowding at Red Rock

Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

In the June 23 story “Grand quandary for LV canyon,” the Review-Journal reports on how to accommodate more people in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Many of the suggestions from the Bureau of Land Management stress an already crowded treasure. However, the consideration of a transit system accommodates both visitor volume and canyon health.

There are flood detention basins at the north and south of the canyon. They would make great parking lots, with an asphalt drive to the bottom of the basins topped with pea gravel and marked with chalk. The lot would have to be closed during hard rain, just as it is now, and then re-graveled and chalked.

The two ends of the canyon could be gated, allowing entry by the transit system, officials, canyon vendors and residents. Just a thought.