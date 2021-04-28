63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Sunsetting taxes that never sunset

Verne Stewart Boulder City
April 27, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Clark County Government Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Government Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

While reading the article in the Wednesday Review-Journal about all the new bills that are being passed at the Legislature, I noticed a story on the next page reporting that the Clark County commissioners extended the sales tax hike. I don’t know about anyone else, but that really frustrates me. To think that we let them pass this tax hike for a two-year limited time and it was supposed to be done away with on June 30.

Given everything going on with this pandemic, you would think that the commissioners would let this tax expire. I mean, the government told all the landlords that they could not evict people for nonpayment of rent, yet our property taxes and mortgage payments were still due. Why didn’t the state give everyone a tax break?

Then, in the classified section, I noticed the county treasurer’s “trustee auction.” What? People are now losing their homes because they could not make their property tax payment.

I personally think that we should not re-elect any governor, state lawmaker or county commissioner who does not listen to his or her constituents. I will definitely will not vote for any one of them again. Let’s put people in their places who will listen to our voices.

MOST READ
1
What kind of home can $300K or less buy you in Las Vegas?
What kind of home can $300K or less buy you in Las Vegas?
2
Alaska visitor hits $2.1M slot jackpot at Cosmo
Alaska visitor hits $2.1M slot jackpot at Cosmo
3
Bookkeeper at Las Vegas business accused of swindling $348K
Bookkeeper at Las Vegas business accused of swindling $348K
4
Raiders counting on new-look defensive line
Raiders counting on new-look defensive line
5
Bruno Mars to be 1st of superstars to return to the Strip
Bruno Mars to be 1st of superstars to return to the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File
LETTER: Phasing out natural gas in Nevada
Ron Stegner Las Vegas

Who would have thought that Assembly Bill 380 involving natural gas might have been the way to stop new construction and save us from a future water shortage.