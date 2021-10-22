65°F
LETTER: Supply chain fiasco shows why we must put America first

Kenneth Braun Pahrump
October 21, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
When America had its own factories, we supplied ourselves and the world. We are now dependent on China and other nations for the supplies we need. This should be a wake-up call. Build factories here, and hire Americans to produce American goods. During World War II, we ran factories day and night.

This supply chain disaster showed our enemies our Achilles’ heel. We need leaders who put America and Americans first. Goods made in America by Americans — no more dependence on other countries.

