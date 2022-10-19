LETTER: Supporters of Question 3 are being less than truthful

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

The ad blitz for Question 3 is grossly deceptive because it makes no mention at all that, in addition to creating open primaries, it also makes a fundamental change to our elections by introducing ranked-choice voting. The merits of the question aside, not touching on a major part of the proposal is disingenuous at best and deceptive at worst.

This cannot be excused by having only a few seconds for the message. The Question 3 website (yeson3nv.com/) is every bit as deceptive. It doesn’t mention that Question 3 would also change our elections to ranked choice. Supporters of the plan claim they want to make our elections more open, but such a gross omission raises questions about their real motives.