74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Supporters of Question 3 are being less than truthful

Mike Hansen Las Vegas
October 18, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

The ad blitz for Question 3 is grossly deceptive because it makes no mention at all that, in addition to creating open primaries, it also makes a fundamental change to our elections by introducing ranked-choice voting. The merits of the question aside, not touching on a major part of the proposal is disingenuous at best and deceptive at worst.

This cannot be excused by having only a few seconds for the message. The Question 3 website (yeson3nv.com/) is every bit as deceptive. It doesn’t mention that Question 3 would also change our elections to ranked choice. Supporters of the plan claim they want to make our elections more open, but such a gross omission raises questions about their real motives.

MOST READ
1
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
2
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
3
Ex-Faith Lutheran teacher accused of sexual conduct with student
Ex-Faith Lutheran teacher accused of sexual conduct with student
4
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
5
CARTOONS: Pollsters ask the most obvious questions
CARTOONS: Pollsters ask the most obvious questions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST