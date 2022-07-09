95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Supreme Court abortion ruling is a victory for democracy

Blaz Duranovic Las Vegas
July 8, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
U.S. Supreme Court (The Associated Press)
U.S. Supreme Court (The Associated Press)

In her June 29 letter, Esther Cruz says the Supreme Court made the wrong decision in striking down Roe v. Wade. Maybe for her and her liberal friends.

The only thing the court said was that abortion wasn’t a constitutional right and that the issue should be up to individual states. If Ms. Cruz can find abortion in the Constitution, I will agree with her. Liberals have been using the word “democracy” a lot lately, but obviously only when it suits them.

This decision is about democratic rule. Each state and their citizens should decide for themselves. If you don’t like the court’s decision you can work on electing people who are going to change the law, move to the state with laws you like or make a trip for an abortion procedure.

If you can afford an iPhone 13, I’m sure you can find money for “the most important decision in your life.” It’s just that simple.

MOST READ
1
Phil Hellmuth ousted at WSOP Main Event after Darth Vader entrance
Phil Hellmuth ousted at WSOP Main Event after Darth Vader entrance
2
VICTOR JOECKS: As Trump visits Vegas, his presidential odds are fading
VICTOR JOECKS: As Trump visits Vegas, his presidential odds are fading
3
South Strip lands big project as Dream Las Vegas breaks ground
South Strip lands big project as Dream Las Vegas breaks ground
4
Raiders make NFL history, name first Black woman as team president
Raiders make NFL history, name first Black woman as team president
5
Las Vegas woman, 53, dies after Summerlin crash
Las Vegas woman, 53, dies after Summerlin crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Greg Jacob, who was counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Michael Luttig, a re ...
LETTER: Jan. 6 committee now delving into hearsay
Earle Malkin Las Vegas

I believe the Jan. 6 hearings are necessary and appropriate. I also believe that those responsible should stand trial and, if found guilty, punished.

President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the Wh ...
LETTER: The Biden disaster
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

Imagine how bad it would be if Democrats had no opposition.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Charity begins at home
Ellen Regan Henderson

The money Biden wants to send overseas could be better used in the United States.