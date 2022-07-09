LETTER: Supreme Court abortion ruling is a victory for democracy

This decision is about democratic rule. Each state and their citizens should decide for themselves.

U.S. Supreme Court (The Associated Press)

In her June 29 letter, Esther Cruz says the Supreme Court made the wrong decision in striking down Roe v. Wade. Maybe for her and her liberal friends.

The only thing the court said was that abortion wasn’t a constitutional right and that the issue should be up to individual states. If Ms. Cruz can find abortion in the Constitution, I will agree with her. Liberals have been using the word “democracy” a lot lately, but obviously only when it suits them.

This decision is about democratic rule. Each state and their citizens should decide for themselves. If you don’t like the court’s decision you can work on electing people who are going to change the law, move to the state with laws you like or make a trip for an abortion procedure.

If you can afford an iPhone 13, I’m sure you can find money for “the most important decision in your life.” It’s just that simple.