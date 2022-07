Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Rights and Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2,2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In all its wisdom, the Supreme Court has chosen to condemn thousands of women to illegal, unsafe and possibly deadly abortions, denying them the right to make decisions for their bodies. It seems only fair, then, that vasectomies and the manufacture and use of prophylactics be outlawed.

I’d like to see the stampede of men marching against this outrage.